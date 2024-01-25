Dua Lipa had the right idea when she said “Dance the Night Away,” because that’s the vibe at a Miami winery and bistro every Thursday night, and they’re doing it Havana style! Deco has the scoop!

Grab your dancing shoes and get ready to salsa, because every Thursday at A Love Story Winery & Bistro is “Havana Nights.”

Elisa Barbato, wine club director: “We originally had Ladies Night Thursdays, but we turned it into something a little spicier as ‘Havana Nights.'”

And guests are getting the full Havana experience.

Elisa Barbato: “We have dancers, live entertainment, all the fun and all the live Hispanic music that you can get every single Thursday night.”

She’s not kidding. The rhythm is going to get you as soon as you walk through the door!

It’s not the only thing that greets you.

Elisa Barbato: “We give you a free sample of mojito at the door, but it’s not the only kind of mojito that we have.”

But wait, there’s more!

Elisa Barbato: “We have a carry-me-home cocktail that we just got right now. It’s basically a tote bag that you have a drink inside. You get to share it with all your friends, or between two, or just by yourself if you want to get really rowdy.”

Next comes the food, or should I say food platter?

Elisa Barbato: “The platter is called “Felices Los 4,” basically ‘happy in four.’ We have chicken, picanha, fish, and we also have pork.”

Now, there is just one more thing needed to make these “Havana Nights” the real deal.

Elisa Barbato: “We couldn’t have a Havana night without cigars.”

Of course not! That’s why the restaurant has cigar rollers on deck. Guests can enjoy cigars in the space out back or take a few home.

Elisa Barbato: “We want for everyone to come and just have the experience that they’d like.”

Cristina Arce: “I would definitely come back another Thursday night. It’s just so nostalgic. It puts you, like, in another era.”

A Love Story: Winery and Bistro

