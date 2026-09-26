Bayside is letting the good times roll with its newest attraction. They’re bringing back some carnival vibes in the heart of downtown. From sweet treats to classic rides, this hotspot is satisfying some major cravings and Deco’s first in line.

Get ready to be a winner. Bayside Fun Park is giving people that classic carnival experience.

Kade Lopez: “Bayside Fun Park is a little amusement park here at Bayside Marketplace. We have family fun for everyone.”

With five games to choose from, date nights here make it easy to show off your skills.

Kade Lopez: “All of our games are winner-every-time. We have your classic balloon pop. We also have whack-a-mole.”

And it’s hoop time with their basketball game.

Kade Lopez: “Our basketball game does have regulation rims, it’s not your typical carnival rim, so we give everyone a chance to win. We have all the favorites stuffies, we have Kool-Aid Man, we have your typical cows, dogs, we have popcorn — my favorite.”

There are also five rides waiting to spin and give you a jolt of adrenaline, like the green coaster.

Kade Lopez: “It’s dragon-themed, it’s called the Dragon Coaster and you’re riding on its back, essentially. We do have the classic tea cups, spin round and round. We have a beautiful double decker carousel that’s fun for all ages. Monday through Thursday, all of our rides and games are a la carte ride, you pay as you play, pay as you ride, and then Friday, Saturday, Sunday, we offer unlimited ride wristbands that includes two free games so you can spend a whole day here or come knock it out in a few hours.”

Okay, now let’s talk food.

Kade Lopez: “So we have all the favorite carnival eats; we have funnel cakes, we have fried snickers, fried Oreos, fried twinkies, all the fried foods.”

And, the oh so refreshing lemonade.

Kade Lopez: “Bayside is already a tourist spot and we just wanted to give families who come to Bayside to enjoy the day.”

Guest: “We just came off the cruise ship here and now we’re just exploring Miami. We kinda just stumbled in and we just wanted to visit so it was nice to experience it.”

Unlimited ride wristbands are $39 per person.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Bayside Fun Park at Bayside Marketplace

401 Biscayne Blvd

Miami, FL 33132

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