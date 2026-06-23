You don’t need a passport to visit the French Riviera. A new hotspot on South Beach is serving up some of its coastal cuisine and swimwear. Don’t believe us? Take a look!

Miami, get ready to start speaking French…

Moulin Rouge: “Voulez-vous Coucher Avec Moi, Ce Soir?”

Close, but the phrase we were looking for is Vilebrequin La Plage, or VLP for short.

What started out as a swimwear store in Saint-Tropez has blossomed into a restaurant, retail & poolside concept, fit for Miami Beach.

Chef Gregory Gourreau: “This is one of, maybe the most beautiful rooftop view of South Beach.”

The food is as memorable as the view, especially if you opt for the delicious grilled octopus.

Chef Gregory Gourreau: “We start with some couscous, tomato, and red pepper. We sear it slowly in a sauté pan and add some lime juice and pine nuts and olives, and I cook the octopus separately.”

The octopus is slowly grilled over a wood fire before being placed atop tomatoes and peppers. Then, Voilà, dinner is served.

Guest: “The octopus was something that was typically out of my element, but I enjoyed it a lot.”

Other menu standouts include the Barta Salad and Linguini Vertes, but for those who enjoy a French lesson in a glass, hit the bar!

Nemanja: “Our cocktail menu is based on fresh ingredients. A lot of herbs from the south of France.”

The mango margarita will make you feel like you’re in the south of France.

Nemanja: “You know it’s mango season in Miami. We’re using tequila, mango puree, fresh habanero tincture, and dijon mustard.”

I’m sorry, did you say mustard?

Nemanja: “It’s French mustard. And it gives it a little bit of a kick to the drink, a little bit of saltiness, so it really elevates the drink.”

After your meal, take a dip in the pool. Complete a little retail therapy in the swimwear shop. Whatever you do, don’t miss the sunset.

Chef Gregory Gourreau: “The sunset makes it one of the best places to be right now in the summertime. The sunset is amazing in South Beach!”

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