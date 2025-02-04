Faith Evans is celebrating 30 years of R&B hits, and she’s not slowing down anytime soon! She’s got a big show coming up right here in South Florida, and you know we just had to get all the details and what better way to do that than ask the singer herself because we’re best friends with her. Take a look.

Faith Evans (singing): “If I had one wish boy, I wish you next to me.”

If we had one wish, we’d wish for Faith Evans to perform here in South Florida. Oh wait that’s happening.

Faith Evans: “We are going to have a party!”

The iconic Grammy-winning soulstress will be performing live at the Miramar Cultural Center on February 8th.

Faith Evans: “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve performed down there, but I do know that I have a lot of fans, I got a lot of family and friends down there so we are going to have a really good time.”

This concert is strictly for the fans, so of course you can expect some Faith Evans classics.

Faith Evans (singing): “Soon as I get home”

Faith Evans: “Obviously I can’t do all of my songs and all of the fan favorites, but you know we try to do a nice amount of doing some interludes, and you know the songs that I know people want to hear.”

But she isn’t coming alone. The singer is sharing the stage with R&B sensation Bilal.

Bilal (singing): “Feel like taking time out to show you my gratitude. Girl, you’re such a natural.”

Faith Evans: “They asked me did I like Bilal and I’m like ‘Heck yea! I love Bilal! Are you serious?’ I’m nervous if I do have to go after him actually!”

Ms. Evans isn’t new to this biz. This year marks 30 years since the release of her debut album “Faith,” a milestone she doesn’t take for granted.

Faith Evans: “It’s a blessing. Although I haven’t been actively recording and releasing music in recent years, you know, my faithful are still strong and I still hear my music on the radio.”

To celebrate three decades of RNB hits, the singer will also be performing at The Town Hall in New York City next month.

But before we let Faith go, we had to ask: what’s the best entrainment show in all of the land?

Faith Evans: “Deco Drive.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Miramar Cultural Center

Feb. 8 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

2400 Civic Center Pl, Miramar, FL 33025

https://www.miramarculturalcenter.org/Events-directory/Faith-Evans

