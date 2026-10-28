Some people make cotton candy. Some people make art. And sometimes, they do both! A Miami couple is using the sugary treat to create characters that look as good as they taste.

Fairy Floss Miami does one thing very well.

Yinilet Garcia: “Fairy Floss is cotton candy art for us.”

The business’ name is a tribute to their only product.

Yinilet Garcia: “Fairy floss is cotton candy. It’s the original name for cotton candy, or what it was called when it first started many, many years ago.”

What they do is turn the candy into different animals. It’s not as easy as it sounds, especially in South Florida.

Yinilet Garcia: “Cotton candy is sticky. It collects humidity. So, to work with cotton candy, to make the shapes, let’s say here in Miami outside, we have to be very fast.”

It takes about a minute to come up with something cute.

Once you get set to eat your treat, you’d better head for some air conditioning.

Yinilet Garcia: “Kids and adults will have about three minutes outside in these conditions, in the humidity. Indoors, 30 minutes to an hour, so it depends on the setting.”

Like any artists, they have a process that gets the work done.

Yinilet Garcia: “All the shapes start with a cotton candy sphere and then the accessories, small little balls of cotton candy, and we cut them, we maneuver with our hands.”

There are seven different characters to choose from.

One of them is definitely a crowd favorite.

Yinilet Garcia: “So the unicorn, it’s the most popular character. They love the unicorn.”

If you’ve got something else in mind for your particular party, they can handle it.

Yinilet Garcia: “So we can create anything they can imagine. You can send me a picture, an idea, a logo for a company — we do corporate events — anything can become cotton candy art.”

When she says anything, she’s not kidding.

Check out this Deco Drive mic they whipped up.

Fairy Floss Miami brings out the kid in all of us.

Yinilet Garcia: “‘Whoa,’ like their face lights up every time they see our cotton candy.”

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