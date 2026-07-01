Summer is here. But a weekend getaway isn’t always in the budget. Good thing you don’t have to leave town to feel like you did! Deco senior travel editor Alex Miranda is here to tell you how. Alex?

Deco is teaching you how to enjoy the hotel life without actually booking an overnight stay.

Lounging at South Florida hotels has never been easier thanks to ResortPass.

From rooftop pools to luxury amenities, this app gets you access to some of Miami’s hottest hotels, without booking an overnight stay, like the Elser Hotel and Residence, for example.

Jimmy Blakeslee, Director of Sales and Marketing: “The Elser Hotel and Residences is located in downtown Miami, across from the Kaseya Center, Bayfront Park, Biscayne Bay, and all the beautiful attractions in downtown Miami.”

With over 19 thousand square feet of rooftop space, this is where you’d want to spend a nice, sunny day.

Jimmy Blakeslee: “Within the 19 thousand square feet we have up here, we have an amazing resort-style pool. We have a 16-foot projection TV that sits over our pool. And we have an awesome restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.”

Relax in luxury, for a fraction of the price.

Jimmy Blakeslee: “We have a number of different options to book at the Elser Hotel. We have our day pass, which gets you access to our lawn deck, our pool, and our restaurant that starts at $60.”

But if you’re looking for a little more privacy, there is another option.

Jimmy Blakeslee: “So, starting at $149, you get eight hours in your room. With that, you actually get access to all the amenities we have at the hotel, including the pool deck and our 10,000 square foot fitness center.”

Over on Miami Beach, another hotel is opening its doors to day-cationers.

Alejandra Franco: “Hotel Continental is a 1940’s restored boutique property in the heart of Miami Beach”

One step inside, and you’ll feel like you’ve traveled back in time with these retro elements.

Alejandra Franco: “One of my favorites is our postcard station, where you get to send a loved one a postcard, which taps into our old tradition and gets back to that mid-century vibe. We actually mail it out for you, and you can attach a Polaroid.”

There’s even a vinyl station!

Now here’s how you get in on the deal.

Alejandra Franco: “So we have two tiers. We have a day-use room starting at $109 that gives you access for a day. And then we have the resort pass, which is $20, and you get to hang out in the hotel, experience the beach, and everything we have to offer here.”

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