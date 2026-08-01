From the big screen to the big beat, Storm Reid is adding recording artist to her resume. She’s taking on a whole new stage with her latest single and hoping fans hear a side of her they haven’t met before.

Storm Reid is flipping the script and heading toward the music scene.

The Emmy-winning actress is turning up the volume with her new single, “SHOTTY.”

Storm Reid: “Hopefully the music is a – puts it on a platter that like, I’m a normal girl trying to figure it out, like I’m a normal 23-year-old girl trying to figuring it out and that not everything is gonna be perfect, not everything is going to be prim, proper and pristine and eloquent.”

Storm says her music lets fans meet the real her, messy moments, boy troubles and all.

Storm Reid: “The indie route, you have a little bit more autonomy of what you want to do and how you do things.”

She’s releasing her music on her own terms, through her independent label.

And for her, that creative freedom hits all the right notes.

Storm Reid: “It’s as big and as important as acting is; it’s something that I want to continue to do and want to, like, continue to grow at. But of course, you have those goals, like you want to be the best new artist. I really want it to resonate with people and I really want it to be successful.”

With more than two dozen songs already recorded, after wrapping her latest film, Storm plans to shift her focus to her first EP.

Of course, putting yourself out there means inviting opinions, but she’s not letting the comment section steal the show.

Storm Reid: “People didn’t feel like I deserved to win an Emmy but it’s still sitting in my house. It’s like, it’s still sitting in my momma’s house so I don’t really care what people say.”

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