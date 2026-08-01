The terrible twos are one thing, but in the new horror movie “Ice Cream Man,” parents are tasting some real bad behavior! When poisonous ice cream turns a whole town’s kids into little murder machines.

At Old’s Havana, Cuban Bar and Cocina…

Alex Miranda: “Welcome to la Calle Ocho!

Eli Roth: “Beautiful.”

Horror director Eli Roth and I are living the good life.

Eli Roth: “That’s just happiness in a glass.”

Alex Miranda: “It’s a killer mojito, isn’t it?”

Eli Roth: “Such a good mojito.”

But in his latest nightmare, Ice Cream Man, in theaters August 7, it’s so gory, it’s unrated. A mysterious neighborhood vendor turns summer’s sweetest treat into everyone’s worst nightmare, unleashing blood-soaked carnage on an idyllic town.

Alex Miranda: “This movie. Like, what in the. This is as extreme as it gets.”

Eli Roth: “Yes.”

Alex Miranda: “And coming from you, that means…”

Eli Roth: “It’s a lie.”

Eli Roth: “I wanted to outdo all my other movies, and I also wanted to have more carnage and a higher body count than all my other movies combined.”

Alex Miranda: “Even in the background, you’re seeing killings after killings after killings, let alone the ones that are happening right in the foreground.”

Eli Roth: “I mean, you could freeze frame the movie and count like, ‘Oh, I didn’t notice that head is in the basket.'”

Eli Roth: “I love when a monster has a real backstory and a real reason, and once you hear the reason, you’re like, ‘I’m kind of on the Ice Cream Man’s side on this one.'”

Alex Miranda: “There’s some true resolution there that I was on board with.”

Eli Roth: “Oh, great, great.”

Alex Miranda: “But tell me about that. How did you come up with the concept?”

Eli Roth: “The concept hit me on the press tour for Cabin Fever, and I saw an ice cream truck, and I heard the music, and I just started salivating. It just reminds me of childhood. And then I was thinking, ‘what if this ice cream man was like a serial killer?'”

Alex Miranda: “It is unrated. How would you describe the difference between an R-rated version of this movie?”

Eli Roth: “The R-rated version toned some things down. I wanted the unrated director’s cut in theaters. I went right to AMC, Regal, Cinemark, Marcus, and I said, ‘Can you just play my movie as is?’ And they said, ‘Yep.'”

Alex Miranda: “Are these child actors traumatized for life because it looks so real?”

Eli Roth: “When we were filming it, the kids had the best time murdering the adults. They loved it. No direction required. And their parents are horror fans. So the parents have to have eye contact with their children. So they were all on set, and they’re like, actually, my kid wants an axe.”

Alex Miranda: “What flavor of ice cream scares the [expletive] out of you the most?”

Eli Roth: “My God…”

Alex Miranda: “I mean, is there any that you just don’t touch?”

Eli Roth: “I don’t like pistachio ice cream. And it’s always, like, hoisted upon me.”

Alex Miranda: “¡Salud! Some really good or really bad ice cream. I mean, depending on how you think about it. Right?”

Eli Roth: Cheers to you! Good for me!”

Take a bite out of Ice Cream Man in theaters Aug. 7.

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