Miami Race Week is going full throttle, and the only pit stop that matters? Club E11EVEN.

Now Deco’s taking you inside the most charged-up nightlife experience … and if you aren’t there to party it up for F1, you’re off track.

Race cars meet the club … and it’s not like that scene from the movie “Cars.”

No, no, this is real-life party mode to celebrate Miami Race Week — and it’s all going down at the one and only E11EVEN Nightclub.

Gino LoPinto: “All roads lead to E11EVEN because we’re the place to be for F1. We kick it off Wednesday night with the F1 kick-off and Rick Ross performing live. We’re just starting our 12th year. We’ve been the place to be for F1 and the afterparties the last three years, so you’ll see everything from celebrities to our crazy local characters.”

Gear up for five nights of nonstop A-list appearances, strobe lights and insane energy.

Gino LoPinto: “F1 is now one of those huge weeks here in Miami, so it’s an exciting week — the staff loves it, the crowd loves it — and you get here early, before the line wraps around the building. It’s different; we’re rated one of the top clubs in the world every year.”

And this year’s lineup? stacked with star-studded talent.

Gino LoPinto: “Thursday night we have Diplo, Friday night we have Nelly, Saturday night 50 Cent, and we close it up with AfroJack on Sunday. Usually all the race teams and drivers make it here on the Sunday as well.”

Fast times are fun, but after the checkered flag, it’s time to refuel at E11EVEN.

Gino LoPinto: “It’s a one-of-a-kind experience that you really can’t find anywhere else in the world, so if you haven’t been to E11EVEN, you haven’t been to Miami. This is a place where all the winners have always come to celebrate their victory.”

FOR MORE INFO:

E11EVEN Race Week Miami 2025

April 30 – May 4, 2025

E11EVEN Miami

29 NE 11th St.

Miami, FL 33132

11miami.com/special-events/best-miami-race-week-parties

