The Dominican Republic is preparing to welcome thousands of athletes and fans for one of the biggest sporting events in the region. This year’s Central American and Caribbean Games are especially significant, marking the event’s 100th anniversary. Steph Michaels has a preview.

Steph Michaels: “Let the games begin! This year, the Dominican Republic is hosting the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games.”

Athletes from 37 nations are set to compete in 40 different sports, including baseball, basketball, boxing, volleyball, tennis, and many more.

This year’s games are extra special because they celebrate the 100th anniversary of the oldest regional multi-sport event in Central America and the Caribbean.

Visitors can experience the country’s vibrant culture, delicious cuisine, music and modern sports venues while cheering on their favorite athletes.

Steph Michaels: “If you are worried about where to stay, have no fear! The [Dominican Republic] has over 9,000 hotel rooms and 20,000 Airbnb’s ready to host.”

The games run from July 24 through Aug. 8.

So whether you’re traveling for the competition, the culture, or the Caribbean sunshine, the Dominican Republic is ready to put on a show.

Steph Michaels: “I’m ready to pack my bags — ¡Vámonos!”

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