Dessert just got a little healthier. A SoFlo sweet spot is serving up some juicy flavors. Their viral fruit ice cream is the scoop that everybody’s going bananas for, and at Deco, your eyes eat first. So let’s feast!

At Icy-N-Spicy Dessert Shop, it’s flavors galore!

Vanessa Tejada: “You’re not going to have, like, just Oreos and, you know, whipped cream on top, like, everybody does that. So we do incorporate more things. We put the chocolate bar, for example, some candy on top and things like that just so it can make it more fun, more kid-friendly, like, visually appealing for people.”

And they hear out the people.

Vanessa Tejada: “The newest trend that we do have would be the fruit ice creams.”

Customer: “Honestly I’d seen a reel about it on Instagram and it was – it looked really good and I was invested. So I had to come.”

These fruity treats are all made from real fruits.

Sam Dissanayake as Eastern Doctor in “This Is 40”: “She can have vegetables and fruits.”

Paul Rudd as Pete in “This Is 40”: “Oh, she can eat fruits?”

Sam Dissanayake as Eastern Doctor in “This Is 40”: “Fruits, yeah.”

Paul Rudd as Pete in “This Is 40”: “Any kind of fruits?”

Sam Dissanayake as Eastern Doctor in “This Is 40”: “Mangos, pineapples.”

Yes. Just like what the doctor ordered in “This Is 40.”

Vanessa Tejada: “You could assemble your own platter. Let’s say people want, like, the orange, the dragon fruit, the cocoa bean and the mango. We assemble it in a little platter. If they want it cut, we can cut it for them.”

Stuffed with yummy sorbet made from the same flavor, people can spoon scoop it or just dive right in, there’s no judgement.

Vanessa Tejada: “What people like about them a lot would be, like, the consistency of it; it’s amazing, like a slushy. They also like the freshness, the creaminess of it. It’s super fresh. It’s made daily.”

Customer: “Not too sweet at all. It tastes just like the fruit. It just gives you the taste of an island, like you’re on vacation. Definitely, you should come and get it.”

Icy-N-Spicy has a spot in Miami Beach and Miramar.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Icy-N-Spicy Dessert Shop

1250 Ocean Dr

Miami Beach, FL 33139



12567 Miramar Pkwy

Miramar, FL 33027

Website

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