Everybody loves eating out. But let’s be real — it’s not as affordable as it once was. Foodies, take heart. There’s a light — and a bite — at the end of the tunnel. Restaurants all over Broward are making sure you’ll get a lot more bang for your buck.

Hungry for tasty food deals in Broward? They don’t come any sweeter than the offerings in Dine Out Lauderdale.

Stacy Ritter: “Dine Out Lauderdale is two months of the year, Aug. 1 through Sept. 30, when Visit Lauderdale does promotions for the various restaurants throughout Broward County for the residents and visitors.”

All the eateries are hitting that sweet spot, monetarily speaking.

Stacy Ritter: “It’s a three-course prix fixe dinner or lunch: $35, $45, $65, or premiere $75 per person.”

The Michelin-recommended Daniel’s, A Florida Steakhouse is one of the Fort Lauderdale restaurants in the mix.

Kassidy Angelo: “Something that we really strive for, along with the other great restaurants that have been recognized, is just offering great quality ingredients to your guests.”

They’ll work their magic on a number of Dine Out dishes.

Kassidy Angelo: “Some of our highlights are the basil Caesar salad, which is a fan favorite. We’ll be doing a strawberry gazpacho, which is a summer special that we do at Daniel’s.”

The entree choices represent Daniel’s at its best.

Kassidy Angelo: “And then, we’ll also be featuring our Florida snapper, which we have on our menu throughout the year and our prime filet.”

The third — and let’s face it, the most important course — is the home-made soft-serve ice cream.

Hitting Daniel’s for this terrific threesome is a guarantee of goodness.

Kassidy Angelo: “I think our Dine Out menu offers a great representation of what we do at Daniel’s daily for a first-time guest or a repeat guest.”

At MAASS inside the Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale, the “Chef’s Counter” has snagged a Michelin star.

In the main room, the star of the show is definitely the Dine Out menu.

Chef David Brito: “It’s great for the summer, it’s great for us to kinda showcase what’s in season in the summer and allow us to capture a lot more guests.”

You’ll be captured by what comes out of the kitchen.

Chef David Brito: “We have like a burrata salad that showcases apples in multiple different ways and we’re also showcasing our brioche stuffed chicken. And we love showcasing Japanese wagyu, so that’ll be a supplement for the chicken if you don’t want to enjoy the chicken.”

Your dinner’s happy ending comes at you ice cold.

Chef David Brito: “And then finishing on a Japanese shaved ice. So we’re just shaving ice over chocolate and hazelnut, that’ll be the main dessert.”

The price may be fixed, but the Dine Out dishes at MAASS aren’t written in stone.

Chef David Brito: “Whether we’re doing brioche stuffed chicken today, we might do a nice roasted pork on the bone in a week or so, or maybe we’ll do a dry aged fish from Japan. We’ll always rotate the protein just to keep it fresh for us in the kitchen and also for the guests who are coming in to enjoy it.”

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