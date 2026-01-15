You may love to dance, but we bet you’ve never tried this. Clogging is an all-American dance style, and one group here in Davie has a new 2026 hobby for you, where you can create community and burn calories.

You’ll hear them before you see them. The South Florida Cloggers, based in Davie.

Rebecca Vetter: “Clogging is a true American dance.”

Not tap dancers.

Rebecca Vetter: “On a tap shoe, you have a single tap on the toe and a single tap on the heel. When you shake a clogging shoe, it makes a really cool jingle bell sound, so we have double taps on our toe and double taps on our heel.”

Alex: “The sound is wild!”

Rebecca Vetter: “So when they slam their feet down, it makes that really loud noise.”

Alex: “Wow! That was terrifying.”

The dance team, who were handpicked by the American Clogging All-Stars to perform at the 2026 London New Year’s Day Parade.

Rebecca Vetter: “Worldwide, broadcasted all over. It was so exciting. Thousands of people were in the audience. Pitbull, that was our parade routine.”

Alex: “I haven’t seen one clogger in his music videos and I think there’s a first for everything, right?”

Rebecca Vetter: “There is!”

Invite you girls and boys, women and men to get your clog on.

Dancer: “I like clogging with, like, my friends and my family.”

Dancer: “I love that I get to do it with both of my daughters, who are 21 and 24.”

Rebecca Vetter: “We start at the age of 2.”

Dancer: “I started clogging when I was 5-years-old and I’m 16 now.”

Rebecca Vetter: “All the way up into, I would like to say, the 80s.”

For more than one reason.

Rebecca Vetter: “It’s a huge workout. In the beginning, you’re just learning the steps and, before you know it, class is over and you are sweating.”

And there’s a lot to learn.

Dancer: “I like the arm movements that we do in the dances.”

Dancer: “It’s a lot because that’s, like, a new thing ’cause it used to be just feet, so now it’s arms.”

Alex: “Well, now you’re performing in front of the entire world, so you’re gonna have to step it up, honey. You’re at the top of the game.”

Dancer: “A lot of our girls take private lessons throughout the week. Other girls can do their regular classes once a week and they’re still performing every weekend.”

Rebecca Vetter: “We have a brand new beginner class on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. So we’ve got all different levels. We want you to come be part of the fun.”

Dancer: “It really, like, made me step out of my comfort zone.”

