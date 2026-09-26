Vroom, vroom! Get your motor running! “The Stunt Driver” is soaring to new heights on the big screen today. So grab your popcorn, your seatbelts and your helmets, because Deco got into the driver’s seat with the cast at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Ed Helms [as Dick Keller]: “You wanna jump a mile in a rocket car? God. That’s a really easy way to get yourself killed. The launch point’s gonna have to be maybe a hundred feet. You’re gonna be going 280 miles per hour.”

Jay Baruchel [as Ken Carter]: “The only question is, is this jump possible?”

Ed Helms [as Dick Keller]: “Technically, the physics work.”

Suit up, gentlemen!

Jay Baruchel is putting the pedal to the medal in “The Stunt Driver.”

Jay Baruchel [as Ken Carter]: “There’s a lot of people out there asking why.”

Sophie-Thérèse Stone-Richards [as Goldie]: “Why a mile in a rocket car?”

Jay Baruchel [as Ken Carter]: “Because when I jump the furthest, everyone will remember my name.”

The film, directed by Michael Dowse, tells the true story of Ken Carter, a Canadian stuntman who attempted to jump a car across the St. Laurence River in the 1970s, despite the fear and concern around it it.

Jay Baruchel: “Fear is a motivator, but it’s also, kind of can be the cost of your dream.”

Jay tells Deco playing Ken allowed him to explore the way he handles being scared, when it comes to his career.

Jay Baruchel: “For someone like me, I’m very much a homebody, and I’m not, I’m very at odds in crowds, and all of that [expletive]. Some days are easier than others, but yeah, I have to swallow something and and push past it because it’s worth doing, because I love movies so much.”

Ed Helms [as Dick Keller]: “Ken’s got me believing in it, and I think we’re gonna pull this damn thing off.”

Jay Baruchel [as Ken Carter]: “Damn it.”

Ed Helms [as Dick Keller]: “That or we’ll kill him.”

Aside from a love of making movies, one thing Jay, Michael, and Ed Helms have in common is needing a killer soundtrack behind the wheel.

So, what’s on the driving playlist?

Ed Helms: “‘We built this city on rock ‘n roll.’ I’ll jump the St. Laurence River listening to that.”

Michael Dowse: “I know… And the new one is [inaudible].”

Jay Baruchel: “Oh yeah, that’s good. That stuff’s great [expletive] driving music.”

Ed Helms: “Can I change my answer?… ‘Final Countdown.'”

Michael Dowse: “Ooh!”

Jay Baruchel: “Europe… He’s a Europe completionist. He loves every Europe song.

Ed Helms: “Yeah. If I start a Europe song, I have to finish the album.”

The film also explores the idea of chasing the impossible dream, something the guys definitely relate to, both professionally…

Michael Dowse: “You’re chasing something every time you put pen to paper and you write a script. It feels impossible if it’ll ever get made, so I think it’s an ongoing for me.”

And personally.

Ed Helms: “At this point in my life, I have little kids, and I think it’s just wanting to launch them into the world as formed, grounded, and great people.”

Jay Baruchel: “I’m gonna be a dad in January, and this is like everything, that’s just most of what I think about. I just hope to God I get this human out into the world in a good way.”

“The Stunt Driver” is playing in theaters now.

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