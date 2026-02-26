They say dead men tell no tales. But lucky for us, the people who play pirates on the big screen sure do! Grab your swords and booty because Deco’s pillaging and plundering with the cast of “The Bluff.” Full speed ahead, captain!

Shiver me timbers! Karl Urban’s got a score to settle with Priyanka Chopra in the new swashbuckling pirate thriller, “The Bluff.”

James Morrison as Powder Jim in “The Bluff”: “It’s you those men are looking for.”

Priyanka Chopra as Ercell in “The Bluff”: “Let them look.”

Karl Urban as Captain Connor in “The Bluff”: “Dead or alive, gentlemen.”

Easier said than done! Because Priyanka isn’t just playing a former queen of the high seas — she’s a protective mother who will kick major booty to keep her family safe.

Priyanka Chopra: “It’s always so much fun to hear a booty comment, I mean, come on.”

Getting to beat up all those guys has gotta be fun, right?

Priyanka Chopra: “You’d think it would be a lot of fun, but it’s a lot of work ’cause it takes a lot of precision not to hurt someone ’cause you’re in such close proximity and it’s actually really grimy and dirty.”

Grimy and dirty. Sounds kind of like Karl’s character, Captain Connor.

Karl Urban: “Literally. He’s the toxic ex from hell.”

Toxic and out for blood. But for a reason.

Karl Urban: “He’s been betrayed by the empire, betrayed by his former lover and partner. His one way to freedom is through her.”

But hey, at least he looks real good being bad! Even Priyanka agrees.

Priyanka Chopra: “Why are you all women? Why? Why are you so relatable right now? It’s so true.”

Karl Urban: “But I think what you’re talking about is you’re really kind of relating to the sort of the tragic love story that’s sort of going on.”

Priyanka Chopra: “No, she’s relating to you looking good while doing it.”

Karl Urban: “Okay, okay.”

Speaking of things that look good in the movie, the fight scenes are pretty epic. And Priyanka tells Deco those raw emotions came from a real place.

Priyanka Chopra: “I was a new mom at that time. When I was filming this movie, my daughter was just two years old. I would tear someone in half if they came after her. So that was my north star with every choice that I made in this movie was: ‘What would you do?'”

In other words, don’t mess with mama bear. Or in this case, the other nickname she can’t seem to get away from.

Karl Urban: “Priyanka’s got one she loves to share.”

Priyanka Chopra: “She wouldn’t love to share.”

Karl Urban: “She’d love to share it.”

Priyanka Chopra: “I was given a nickname during my film ‘Bluffmaster’ from my co-actor Abhishek Bachchan many years ago, and it’s trailed me for a long time. I was called piggy chops. Yeah, just do with that what you want.”

