At Ultra Music Festival, the music is only half of the show because there’s a team that keeps the crowd moving from start to finish. They never miss a beat, and perform worldwide. Deco’s catching up with the Ultra Angels.

When the lights go up at Ultra Music Festival, so does the energy.

While DJs perform, they’re joined by a group of dancers and performers who fell straight from heaven: the Ultra Angels!

Chelsea Janssen: “A lot of new stuff coming to you guys this year; we have new choreography, new costumes, the shuffle team, aerial at the megastructure.”

They’re back for this weekend’s three-day event at Miami’s Bayfront Park, and bringing the moves to SoFlo.

Aimee Bartel: “From the music, just the sisterhood, all of us together — there’s just an energy that is within all the Angels. So being on the stage together dancing, interacting with the new girls, the people in the crowd, I mean, from the rehearsals to the dancing late at night, everything in between, I mean, it’s just a gift to be together.”

They’re flying in from all over, bringing different styles, big personality and a whole lot of power to every routine.

This is how they prepare:

Hilary Stennett: “A ton of rest, a lot of rehearsal time, on your own time with the choreography and a lot of mentally preparing on your own. I would say, we kind of all have our own process to get there.”

Those moves don’t just happen. It takes hours of training, auditions and serious stamina to keep up with the beat.

When it all comes together, it’s not just a performance — it’s a feeling that sticks with you.

The music may start the party, but the Ultra Angels keep it going.

Katie Kansas: “I mean, the goal of the Ultra Angels was to bring a softness and a human connection in comparison to the lights, the lasers — the stage is very masculine, tough, hard.”

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