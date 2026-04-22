Earth Day is on Wednesday, and your morning coffee just got a side of saving the planet. Yep! This Miami Beach cafe is brewing up something green, and it’s not just the matcha; it’s something that actually tastes great and does good.

Ross Geller (played by David Schwimmer on Friends): “Hey, Tribbiani! Give me that coffee, now!”

Yeah, you’re gonna want that coffee because somethin’ good is brewin’!

At Cortadito Coffee House in Miami Beach’s Washington Avenue — the buzz isn’t just the caffeine. It’s what happens after the last sip and bite, and let’s just say, their menu is stacked.

Juan Guerrero: “From coladitas to cortaditos, to different flavors for them as well as for the food-related stuff like empanadas, tequenos, croquetas, and also our variety of sandwiches that we have.”

And the popular Cuban cafe is teaming up with “Compost For Life.”

Francisco Torres: “‘Compost for Life’ is a compost community movement, wanting to make a difference for our community and our environment, especially this week that we are celebrating Earth Month.”

How does it work? No trash talk here. Food scraps — like fruits, veggies, bread get scooped up and sent off to become soil.

Francisco Torres: “We come to ‘cortadito’, two times per week — every Thursday and Saturday. We collect into pink containers. We take it to our local farmers in the Redlands or in Broward. It basically takes us 120 days. From the moment we collect the food scraps until they turn into this rich soil.”

Francisco Torres: “Either you’re part of the situation. Or you’re part of the problem. So we’re empowering the community to do the right thing and to start composting.”

And with Earth Day here, this partnership shows how small changes can really have a big impact.

Juan Guerrero: “It’s been a good experience. We’re doing something good for the environment as well, and we’re happy to have them.”

If you want to get a taste of “Cortadito Coffee House” and learn about how you can turn trash into treasure, find more information below.

FOR MORE INFO:

Cortadito Coffee House

Various Locations

Website



Compost For Life

14193 SW 142th ST, Miami, FL 33186

Website

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