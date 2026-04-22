“The 1%” is an elite billionaire’s club.

But on Fox, it is a fun game show that tests how you think and one of our neighbors passed with flying colors.

“Vu what did you put,” said the game show host.

“Same thing. 1113,” said Pham.

“Alright we’ve heard everyone’s answers. For $100,000. The answer is 1113!” said the game show host.

Meet Vu Pham, a Coral Springs native who collects and makes bobble heads.

Vu was one of three winners on last night’s episode who will all split the $100,000 cash prize.

He sat down with Deco and told us how he plans to spend the money.

Vu Pham: “I don’t think I have any bobble heads from the current Panthers team. So you know with them winning the Stanley Cup the last two years, I’m sure I’m going to spend a lot of money buying some of the Panther’s players.”

You do, Vu!

Catch a new episode of “The 1% Club” next Monday right here on Fox.

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