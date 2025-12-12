The restaurant scene in South Beach is always changing, but there’s been one constant go-to spot — Joe’s Stone Crab. After more than 100 years, the family-run eatery is more popular than ever. Steve Shapiro sat down with COO, Stephen Sawitz, to find out the secret to their success.

Steve Shapiro: “113 years! Where’d the time go? You look great, by the way.”

Stephen Sawitz: “Thank you, thank you. I was 50 then!”

How do you account for those 113 years?

Stephen Sawitz: “Well, I think a lot of work, a lot of love, great employees, and a family that’s committed to the business, and a great location, Miami Beach, Miami, and wonderful customers, and a phenomenal product.”

Joe’s Stone Crab has long been considered one of the most prestigious restaurants on Miami Beach. That didn’t happen by accident.

Stephen Sawitz: “A lot of work, a lot of tradition. My mom grew up in the business, and actually my grandfather grew up in the business ’cause his parents were the founders.”

Joe’s has a definite feel to it that’s unlike any other eatery in the area.

Steve Shapiro: “It’s counter to what the South Beach vibe is. How have you managed that balancing act over the years?”

Stephen Sawitz: “Well, we’re not trying to be new ’cause well we’re not, but we’re just trying to be who we are, and we have our vibe, our own.”

Joe’s brings in an awful lot of stone crabs to feed their fans.

Stephen Sawitz: “I’m gonna say going to poundage, I would say a good 250,000 pounds a year or more.”

Steve Shapiro: “Oh man!”

Plenty of work goes into getting these stone crabs to your plate. The process starts in the Gulf of Mexico.

Stephen Sawitz: “It takes a lot of people, a lot of hands to go from the Gulf.”

Hungry and happy diners can thank all the fishermen who catch, cook, and prepare the crabs, before ice-filled trucks bring them to Joe’s, where they’re sorted by size.

Stephen Sawitz: “And then we separate them between the mediums, the selects, the large, the jumbo, etc, and then we divvy them out to the different locations at the restaurant.”

Hard to believe, but man does not live by stone crabs alone.

Steve Shapiro: “This is a fabulous spot. You gotta eat other places. Are there other places on South Beach that you like to go to?”

Stephen Sawitz: “Well, my family and I love Cafe Avanti. We love that place, and we love the subs from Publix. Been to zeyzey’s. Wonderful restaurant in Miami.”

Steve Shapiro: “Now that I got my cool bib, I need a beer in a sippy cup, please.”

No visit to Joe’s is complete without treating yourself to you know, the desserts.

Steve Shapiro: “So after everybody finishes their gourmet meal, this is what puts it over the top.”

Jim Pastor, Executive Chef: “This is what it’s all about at the end, right? We have our classic key lime pie that’s gonna be forever what we’re known for.”

Steve Shapiro: “You don’t mind, do ya?”

Jim Pastor: “No, not at all.”

Steve Shapiro: “Hahaha!”

Jim Pastor: “And then we have… I love it. And then we have our new dessert. It’s a Bastille Guava Cheesecake.”

Apparently, everybody loves to eat at Joe’s Stone Crab.

Steve Shapiro: “Tell me the truth, Jim. Tell me the truth now. Are you back here sampling the goods?”

Jim Pastor: “I sample everything almost every day. That’s why I’m not a skinny chef.”

