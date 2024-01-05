South Florida gets plenty wet during hurricane season, but we don’t mind rain if a Cirque performance comes with it. Cirque Italia Water Circus opens Thursday night in Miami — just over the Rickenbacker Causeway. Here’s Deco’s splashy preview of all under the big tent.

Emiliano Fusco, juggler: “Dive into the magical world of Cirque Italia.”

Drown in laughter and amazement at Cirque Italia’s Water Circus.

Emiliano Fusco: “The water is pretty much like 70% of the show. It goes up in the center, and it’s like rain, so the performers in the middle, they get wet, splash the people sometimes. Actually, you can see images in each drop of the water, like, we play music from the ’50s, based on images about that. It’s something you don’t see everywhere. People get amazed every time they see it.”

Emiliano Fusco: “We have performers from all over the world. Me and my brother, we do a juggling act, so we can pass stuff back to each other, you know, blindfolded. We have the wheel of death. This guy who works in there at, like, 30 feet in the air, does a somersault.”

From aerialists to clowns, you’ll see all kinds of acts inside the white and blue big top.

By the way, putting up this contraption was no easy task.

Emiliano Fusco: “The setup, we have like 60 people who work on it. They put all this in about a day, and they take it down in eight, nine hours. They can see it from far away. During the night, it looks beautiful.”

The watery show will make it rain in Miami until Jan. 21.

Emiliano Fusco: “We seat around 1,200 people. We have shows every day except Tuesdays. The show lasts for about two hours.”

The thrill and jaw drop is what the performers live for.

Emiliano Fusco: “We get so close to the people from the stage that you can see the reaction on the audience, like, right in your face, and then you see them enjoying and laughing and clapping. They give you a lot of energy. That’s amazing; that’s all we work for.”))

Cirque Italia Water Circus

Jan. 4-21, 2024

4400 Rickenbacker Causeway

Miami, FL 33149

gold.cirqueitalia.com/events

