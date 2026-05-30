This year at Miami Swim Week, swimsuits aren’t the only things stealing the spotlight. Accessories like cover-ups, bags and hats are also having a moment. Because when it comes to being summer ready, you need the complete look and strong sunscreen. Deco’s diving into the hottest brands making a difference on and off the sand.

It’s not summer unless swim week sashays its way into Miami’s runways.

This year, the accessories are making as many waves as the swimsuits.

Maria Troya: “Accessories are the salt and pepper of an outfit. So it’s always going to make a difference.”

At WanaHat on Lincoln Road Shopping District, they’re giving shade to your beach glam outfit.

Maria Troya: “WanaHat is actually all about hand made products made out of toquilla straw. To be a genuine Panama, it has to be handwoven in Ecuador. It’s a timeless hat, it goes well with every style. You can dress it up, dress it down.”

These hats will be gracing the catwalk on day five of the shows at the Mondrian.

Maria Troya: “We’re very excited, we’re going to be partnering with unique beautiful line of bags called Hi Love Travel bags that go really well with our hats. And we’re also going to be with a beautiful line of swimwear, Star Mother swimwear, so we’ll be showing our hats with that line.”

And they’ll also show off their newest Heart with Wings collection along with sunglasses.

Maria Troya: “We have a line of sunglasses that are made in Spain and what they have is a very unique design. We’re very, very excited to be part of Miami Swim Week. It’s like a dream for us.”

La Roja by Misha is having a proud moment.

Michelle Townson: “I’m double excited because I just found out that I’m the first brand from Guatemala that is going to be showing for the first time in Miami Swim Week. La Roja is a brand with a really, really human purpose, with the same purpose that fashion can really make a difference in the world. And it can also create new job opportunities. I work with widows in Guatemala. I wanted something that people can wear all year round. And it’s not that expensive.”

The sustainable brand will be on deck at the Bahía Show, Friday night.

Michelle Townson: “You’re gonna see pieces that are crochet from supermarket bags with flowers that are painted and decorated from the bottoms of Coca-Cola bottles. And you can wear a pareo just over a swimsuit but you can wear it as a one-shoulder dress for night and that’s what you’re going to see in the show. You’re going to see one piece transformed into at least seven different outfits.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Miami Swim Week

Mondrian South Beach

1100 West Ave

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Website



WanaHat collection

Website



La Roja by Misha

Website



Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.