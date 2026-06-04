Charli XCX is giving fans a first look at her next album with a brand-new single. The track is called “SS26,” and it helps set the stage for her upcoming project, “Music, Fashion, Film.” Here’s a look at what’s next for the pop star.

Pop star Charli XCX is stepping into a new era…One runway strut at a time.

Charli XCX: “‘SS26,’ I know I’m a bit late, but it’s when I wrote it. So, you know, we’re going back in time. I suppose.”

Her latest single, “SS26,” short for “Spring, Summer ’26,” arrives with edge and enough attitude to own the catwalk.

Charli XCX: “Say that again?”

Videographer: “It looks like you’re about to hurt a cat.”

Charli XCX: “Amazing!”

The song also inspires the title of her next album, “Music, Fashion, Film.”

Charli says the project features 11 tracks and runs just over 30 minutes.

Charli XCX: “It’s sort of about how the world is somehow, in a constant state of disarray, and sort of getting worse and worse and worse. But alongside that exist things like music, fashion, film, but those things unfortunately can’t really change the world on this grand scale.”

“SS26” is out now, while the album drops July 24.

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