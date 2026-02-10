Lace up those hooves, there’s a new ‘goat’ in town. Hitting the big screen Friday, the flick “Goat” mixes big hoop dreams with even bigger personalities. Deco’s got the exclusive interviews with the stars behind the voices, and they’re giving legendary vibes.

A small goat gets a shot of a lifetime in a game full of bigs.

The touching animated sports comedy ‘Goat’ is voiced by an all-star cast and follows Caleb McLaughlin’s underdog character, Will.

Caleb McLaughlin: “i know this story resembles steph’s career and his basketball career, who will is in a world of bigs and being a small, that’s something i can relate to is that, i’ve always told myself like anything that i wanted to do i can do and i didn’t allow anybody to tell me if i can do it or not.”

Gabrielle Union voices Jett, an aging all-star player who’s a little salty that a tiny goat might take her throne, and her inspiration comes from hubby, Dwayne Wade, Miami Heat’s beloved.

Gabrielle Union: “A bit right? Especially the later years, where you know your body’s kind of betraying you and you’re used to being able to do certain things. So I sprinkle a little bit of my husband, a little bit of Bron, a little bit of Washington, D.C., and Michael Jordan. And a whole lot of Dawn Staley and Teresa Weatherspoon to create Jett.”

Patton Oswalt is coach of the losing team, but he believes just like in his 1999 commercial.

Patton Oswalt: (As Dennis): “God, that was so long ago. Yeah, look, I believe in myself even if I don’t have the skills to back it up.”

Playing a real-life Rorball could be cool, right?

Patton Oswalt: “If you could do a form of basketball where the court and the environment change, not just each game, but during the game, you know, stalactite and drop and lava shoots up, who knows, the way technology is going, it might be kind of interesting.”

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.