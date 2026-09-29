Buckle up Miami, there’s a fitness class ready for takeoff! A wellness aviation-themed pop-up returns with private jet vibes. And this workout is designed to stretch and strengthen your bond with boss ladies.

Enjoy the flight to wellness.

Sky Jet Pilates wants to give you a first-class experience to fitness.

Elizabeth Solis: “This environment is, like, super cool. The airplanes all around are something I’ve never really seen before. And I love seeing this while also getting a good workout and sweating.”

The vision started with combining two worlds: private jets and movement dressed in pink.

Ella: “I think that both experiences put together is important for people. Sky Jet represents the aviation part where not only do we get to the wonders of the jet and the possibilities of what we can be, but also Pilates which is our core discipline and to strengthen us.

And just like flying, it’s all about control.

Together with Cherry Power Fitness, the 45-minute guided Pilates class is all about building that all important core.

Shirley Piñeiro: “I’m so excited. I came with my good vibes. As you see full house. This is awesome. We’re gonna sweat. I call it the sweet sweat. We’re gonna use the arms, the booty, we’re gonna work so hard. But it’s gonna be quick and spicy.”

From stretching to flexing, intructors can modify the moves to what you can handle.

Amanda Consuegra: “The Pilates class for sure. Getting active and testing my physical and seeing how far I can take myself. This class is actually, it’s so fun. I love how it brings us all together and we constantly meet people, see new vendors, get active. And it’s a really good time.”

Limited spots come with goodie bags, giveaways and access inside a private jet hangar.

Elizabeth Solis: “I’ve been here three times and every time I can say I really enjoyed the environment with everybody.”

Ella: “Come join our community at Sky Jet Pilates. We’d love to have you!”

Prices start at $200. Catch the next Pilates outing on Oct. 2, and this time it’s on a yacht.

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