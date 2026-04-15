Don’t judge a book by its cover or a small town by its facade. That’s the morale of the story in a new action flick starring Bob Odenkirk!

Bob Odenkirk (as Ulysses Richardson): “Is that a police scanner you got? You keeping tabs on me?”

Person: “Yes, sir.”

Bob Odenkirk (as Ulysses Richardson): “This is a hell of an armory.”

Jess McLeod (as Alex): “Did you catch that?”

Bob Odenkirk (as Ulysses Richardson): “Yeah, it’s my one trick. “

Locked and loaded! Bob is ready for action in “Normal.”

He plays a fill-in sheriff in a tiny town in Minnesota that’s full of secrets, and those secrets have guns and fists! Meaning — Bob’s gotta fight for his life, and the thing about fights is — they’re unpredictable, much like the movie.

Bob Odenkirk: “It has different tones to it. It’s kind of a comedy all the way through. It’s got a mystery/suspense opening for about a half hour, and then it becomes action, and then it becomes a horror film, at times, mixed in. And then it kinda becomes all of it at once. “

Sounds like the perfect mix for a good time at the movies.

“Normal” hits theaters Friday!

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