If you’ve ever wondered what happens when art meets tech, a beautiful union occurs. “BitBasel” is ready for art week and so is Deco’s Alex Miranda who joins us from his secret broadcast facility.

This year “BitBasel”, is going bigger, brighter, and a little out-of-this-world. Here’s a first look inside this year’s art fair theme “fingerprints of humanity.

BitBasel is back for it’s sixth year. They’re kicking off their Miami Art Week fair with a high-tech twist, at “The Sagamore,” also known as “the Art Hotel.”

Scarlett Arana: “BitBasel is a Web3 community, that are coming together in December, to do a showcase. A tech company that is helping empower, artists and creators about Web3.”

“Web3″ is a fresh take on the internet, a place where digital creations can belong directly to the people who make them, giving artists more control over their work.”

BitBasel puts a spotlight on how art and technology are shaping the way we see the world.

Scarlet Arana: “You’re gonna start seeing art from space-tech, to Basquiat, to Michelangelo.”

As guests arrive, they’ll be met with a mix of displays, pop-up installations, interactive and immersive moments that turn the hotel into a walk-through experience.

Scarlet Arana: “As we grew, we became a large art fair, where you have the physical and the digital. So you’re gonna start seeing the intersection between physical art and digital art.”

And with artists, creators, and innovators taking over the space all week, it’s gone from a quiet concept to an event you can’t miss.

Scarlet Arana: “You meet amazing people from around the world, the network, the fact that you get to meet artists, technologists, industry leaders, listen to panel talks, the galleries, the festivities, all that is a combination of what BitBasel ecosystem is about. “

There’s also the 24th iconic Sagamore brunch on December 6th, which invites everyone to celebrate!

Scarlet Arana: “BitBasel is all about educating, and exposing artists, teaching a wider audience who are Web3 curious about this technology. “

BitBasel runs this Wednesday through Sunday at the Sagamore.

FOR MORE INFO:

BitBasel 2025 – Fingerprints of Humanity

Dec. 3-7 2025

Sagamore Hotel South Beach

1671 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Event Tickets

