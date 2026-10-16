After more than two decades, “baywatch” is making a comeback to the small screen. Its new trailer just dropped and some south florida sorority girls are helping to promote it.

Baywatch is back.

The show rebooted after 25 years.

This time the lifeguard drama isn’t just about pretty people in those famous red bathings suits.

The show is filled with action-packed stunts that’ll take your breath away.

The excitement of the show’s return spreading all the way to south florida.

Jake Motyl, campus launch founder: ‘Today we are doing one of the largest sorority collabs of all time with Fox Entertainment and Baywatch and Miami Delta Phi.”

The collab promoting the new Baywatch trailer.

Jake Motyl: “There’s really no better way to promote something to Gen Z then doing these sorority activations.”

Four sororities across the country getting a chance to hype the new show.

Vivian Amoia, sorority member: “Today our sorority Delta Phi Epsilon at the University of Miami is here, we are all here celebrating the promotion of the new Baywatch reboot.”

The University of Miami’s Delta Phi Epsilon chapter shooting at Crandon Park on Key Biscayne.

Camila Goveo/sorority member: “We are working all together making awesome content, pictures, TikTok, some funny ones, sexy ones and some dances.”

The ladies choosing Dolly’s 9-to-5 hit song for their dance — showing the dedication & hard work of a lifeguard.

“Baywatch” airs right here on Channel 7 starting in January.

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