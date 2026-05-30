Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month is coming to a close. Celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander culture has been happening throughout May. It’s going out with a bang in Broward, thanks to a two-day party and a very sweet and juicy fruit.

Mangoes are about to take center stage at a special Fort Lauderdale event.

Julianna Gayoso: “So this weekend, Smorgasburg is hosting their aapi asian street food festival, mango edition.”

It’s the star of the show at Saturday and Sunday’s free event.

Julianna Gayoso: “Mango is going to take over this space, so most of our vendors are going to have mango specials. A whole bunch of mango creations that are going to rock your world.”

If you’re wondering why mango? Here’s your answer.

Julianna Gayoso: “Mango is such a part of one’s like Florida culture and also asian american pacific island culture. It’s a fruit that I feel combines so many different cultures.

When you hit up Bootchog’s Grill, you’ll get an authentic taste of a-a-p-i cuisine.

Alyanna: “We sell Filipino barbecue, such as barbecue skewers, lemongrass chicken, and we also have our signature Filipino pork belly called liempo.”

You’ll be chillin’ inside a Smorgasburg, while they’re grillin’ all that good stuff. They’ve also got a couple of new dishes that are guaranteed to make mango lovers dance with joy.

Alyanna: “We came up with the mango sago, which is a dessert with mini tapioca pearls topped with mangoes.”

The mango adobo (uh-doe-bo) Chicken wings are a new take on an old favorite.

Alyanna: “Adobo chicken is a signature dish from our country. It’s a household dish, but we put a little mango twist to it.”

At Yen’s Kitchen, Vietnamese street food is getting mango-ized for the occasion.

Manh: “We actually brought a variety of Vietnamese-style grilled skewers, all marinated in mango puree sauce. It’s also gonna be dipped in our brand-new homemade mango dipping sauce as well.”

It wasn’t hard to get behind this year’s fruit-filled theme.

Manh: “Everybody loves mango, right? It’s sweet, and it has a nice texture. Mangoes grow universally all around the world, and they’re enjoyed in many ways, from food to smoothies to drinks.”

Speaking of drinks, here’s an offer you can’t refuse.

Julianna Gayoso: “We’re also encouraging guests to bring mangoes from their mango trees and trade them in at the bar for a free drink.”

FOR MORE INFO:

AAPI Heritage Month Celebration at Smorgasburg SoFlo

Saturday, May 30 and Sunday, May 31 from 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Smorgasburg SoFlo

563 Northeast 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33301

Event Website

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