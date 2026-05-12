Get ready to roll into happiness. I think you mean “get wheely!” Because there’s a new spot in the 3-0-5 that’s asking one very important question: Why walk, when you can skate?!

Margot Robbie (as Barbie): “Did you bring your rollerblades?”

Ryan Gosling (as Ken): “I literally go nowhere without them. Please?”

Margot Robbie (as Barbie): “OK.”

Ryan Gosling (as Ken): “Wow.”

Margot Robbie (as Barbie): “Let’s do this!”

Forget skating with Barbie and Ken because SoFlo’s letting the good times roll! It’s all about retro vibes and fun glides at Bayskate!

Marcos Macias: “Bayskate is a pop-up roller skating rink here in Coconut Grove at The Hangar, and we have a residency for six weeks, through June 14.”

Wheels up, boogie down! This indoor rink is keeping things cool while turning up the heat!

Marcos Macias: “We’ve completely converted 20,000 square feet. We have an amazing venue that has air conditioning. We have a five-foot disco ball hanging over the middle of the skating rink. We have live DJs from Thursdays through Sundays. Expect an elevated skating experience, but that still has the soul of old school Miami skate vibes.”

Bayskate wants everyone to roll through, whether they’re pros…

Guest: “I’ve been skating for over five years now. I learned as an adult.”

Lindsey Koggan: “I’ve been skating since 2020 on these quad-type skates, but I’ve been rollerblading since I was 8.”

A celeb like Bethenny Frankel or someone who needs a helping hand…

Marcos Macias: “We have skate rentals for those who don’t have skates, and if you don’t skate, the skate and people watching is probably the best part.”

Because at the end of the day, this place is all about creating community, having fun, and feeling good doing so!

Lindsey Koggan: “I just love the feeling. It makes me feel like a child. It makes me feel free. Honestly, I just feel so much more alive on wheels.”

Elizabeth Gonzalez: “They provided the space for everyone to be free, loud, outgoing, to dance your butt off without any worries in the world like nobody’s watching.”

Bayskate is open Thursdays through Sundays, from now through June 14. All ages are welcome during the day, but the party is 18+ after 8 p.m.

FOR MORE INFO:

Bayskate

May 8-June 14 (Thurs-Sun)

Regatta Harbour in the Grove

3385 Pan American Drive

Website



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