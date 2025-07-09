July is National Pickle Month, and if you’re into pickles, this one’s gonna tickle your taste buds, even the ones at the back of your throat.

A South Florida favorite just opened a new storefront, and it’s brimming with barrels, brine, and bold flavors. We’re checking out the New York Pickles and Company.

Scene from ‘The Simpsons’: “Hey, hands off my pickle! I don’t see your name on it boy.”

Get ready to react just like that…

Customer: “Best pickle in South Florida! Cheers!”

This Coral Springs pickle shop is kind of a big dill, and they’ve just popped the lid on an official home.

Joe Riggins: “They’re gonna experience the best pickles they’ve ever had before because we have South Florida on lock. Trust me, as far as pickles, you will not find a fermented pickle as good as New York Pickles here in South Florida.”

New York Pickles and Company, known for popping up at markets from Hollywood to Pompano, now has a full-time brine base.

Joe Riggins: “We figured if we could come into a storefront, that way we could expand.”

Inside? It’s a pickle playground.

Joe Riggins: “We have garlic pickles, sour pickles, we have horse radish pickles… everything is fermented, and everything does come from New York, once a week we get a shipment in.”

You heard him! Wall-to-wall barrels filled with spicy, bread and butter chips and everything you could imagine in a pickle plus extras: Peppers, olives, sauerkraut, even pickled tomatoes and don’t be fooled, these pickles have health benefits!

Cynthia Riggins: “Pickles also contain probiotics, so, a lot of the benefits of the fermented pickles are, they’re good for muscle cramping, they’re good for migraines, they’re good for hangovers and they’re good for anxiety, they’re very good for anxiety.”

So whether you’re a pickle purist, or just here for the juice… This place is preserving its spot as South Florida’s newest crunch-time favorite.

Joe Riggins: “Anybody can come and enjoy a nice New York-style pickle, and it’s the truth!”

New York Pickle and Company is now open in Coral Springs

FOR MORE INFO:

New York Pickles and Company

10261 W Sample Rd

Coral Springs, FL 33065

nypicklesandcompany.com

