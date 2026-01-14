Did you make new year plans to get in shape? A Miami eatery is trying to hold you to it. It’s the collab you didn’t know you needed. Burritos meet treadmills, a deal that rewards you for enjoying both!

Deco took a trip over to Wynwood to find out why the meal deal may be worth the sweat.

New Year, new body goals and Coyo Taco in Wynwood wants to help you achieve them.

The taco spot has partnered with Barry’s gym for a meal deal you can’t refuse.

Alan Drummond: “We feel January is a time people are getting back in shape. So after you work out we have this post burn burrito.”

But this isn’t just any burrito. This one is packed with protein and comes two different ways!

Alan Drummond: “You can have it either with asada or with impossible steak and it has avocado, potatoes, it’s got queso mixto, and pico de gallo and it’s a great choice.”

Here is where the amazing deal comes in.

Alan Drummond: “Once you purchase the burrito you can get two Barry’s classes for $20, which is an amazing deal.”

Normally one class at Barry is $34. But you’re getting two classes, for just $20. Sign us up!

Sammi Stonish: “Barry’s Miami is a boutique fitness studio in Miami, we host fitness classes for 50 minutes.”

While 50 minutes may seem a bit intense, the gym says it’ll be a breeze.

Sammi Stonish: “It’s friendly for all levels. And you move at your own pace. Like we guide you, we’re going to be there to support you. We’re not going to let you get injured or do anything crazy.”

All of the classes are trainer-led, and no two days in this gym are the same.

Sammi Stonish: “Each day, you work out a different muscle group, Monday through Thursday, and on the weekends it’s total body.”

Now, if you wondering how to get the meal deal, It’s easy. All you have to do is buy your choice of burrito at Coyo Taco, scan the QR code that comes with it, and you’re in.

Alan Drummond: “It’s valid at Miami Beach, Aventura and the Midtown Barry locations and it’s valid through the month of January.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Barry’s

Multiple locations

Website

Coyo Taco Wynwood

2300 NW 2nd Ave

Miami, FL 33127

Website



Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.