We love being out on the water, but lately, we’ve been looking for something new, something to shake up the monotony of yachting! One SoFlo company is out to make waves by rising above them and they’re doing it on one of our favorite hit ABC shows this Wednesday. Of course, Deco viewers know if it’s wet, moist or damp, it’s an Alex Miranda story.

SoFlo entrepreneurs are about to make waves on Shark Tank with their brand new invention, HydroBlade. But actually, the best part about this machine is that it doesn’t make waves on the water because it’s sorta like a magic carpet ride on the water.

If it’s good enough for Shark Tank, this baby may just be fun enough for our South Florida waters!

Mike Terry: “It’s what happens when a magic carpet has a baby with a jet ski. You’re basically flying over the water.”

The HydroBlade by Soflo-based Pelagion is a tribute to the original Kawasaki jet ski.

Jamie Schlinkmann: “I could make that thing do anything I wanted, and it was the best riding machine ever.”

But the tech is all 2025.

Jamie Schlinkmann: “Well, if you add foiling into the mix, then you get so much efficiency. That’s where you can get the real ride time.”

It’s an electric hydro foiling personal watercraft, made right here in America. But, yeah, what’s foiling?

Jamie Schlinkmann: “The machine, everything, is pushed up out of the water, and so you have to maintain balance flying. It’s like you’re literally flying an airplane and you’re using the controls that you have available to you on the machine.”

So, yes, your experience is elevated.

Jamie Schlinkmann: “It’s so much cooler to actually fly over the water than to be bouncing and splashing on the water.”

Find out how they fare with the sharks this Wednesday, Sept. 24th, at 10 p.m., on ABC Miami, channel 18.

Mike Terry: “When you walk down that hallway and those doors open up, and you’re eye-to-eye with these sharks that you’ve been seeing on TV for years and years and years, you know you’re alive! Let me say that, OK? So your heart starts racing, your heart starts pounding.”

Take it on your 20 or 30-mile rides, and up to 40 miles per hour. And since the HydroBlade is all electric…

Jamie Schlinkmann: “There are two five-and-a-half-kilowatt-hour batteries, so that’s 11 kilowatt-hours, so it has the battery capacity of a large electric motorcycle.”

…That means, neighbors, it’s quiet, eco-friendly, and slices right through the surface.

Jamie Schlinkmann: “There’s no hall around you or anything. You look straight down into the water and there’s fish everywhere.”

And most importantly — fun for the whole family!

Mike Terry: “You never have somebody come back from a ride that’s been on it without a huge grin on their face and that’s because they’re having fun. They’re doing something they’ve never done before.”

…After they get the hang of it.

Mike Terry: “How long is it to become comfortable? Usually between 20 and 30 minutes.”

The HydroBlade costs $25,000, but you can test drive it for free.

Mike Terry: “A totally complete and unique experience. It’s fun, it’s fast, and it’s easy to learn.”

