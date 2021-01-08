Deco Drive celebrates 25th birthday

It’s our birthday! Gonna party like it’s our birthday! Tonight, Deco Drive is turning 25. Twenty five years! That’s almost my entire life! And since entertainment shows don’t turn 25 every day, Deco’s getting some birthday shout-outs.

Doing Deco Drive every night is so much fun, Shireen almost feels guilty getting paid for it.

Totally, Lynn would probably do this job for free, but shhhhh! Let’s not tell that to anyone at Channel 7. Here’s a look back at the love-fest with two of Lynn’s favorite people!

Shireen Sandoval: “One of the things I love about Deco is we are a family.”

Lynn Martinez: “I’ve got my work family, my biological family and my Deco family. To me, they are all the same.”

Alex Miranda: “The chemistry between Lynn and Shireen, between me with either of them, is all real. ”

Lynn Martinez: “I just love working with Shireen. I just figured out– we did the Math like an old married couple. I think you’re my longest partner.”

Shireen Sandoval: “We are truly like sisters.”

Lynn Martinez: “Alex has been one of the easiest people to get along with. I was like, ‘Oh, my God, he’s like my brother.”

Shireen Sandoval: “He’s amazing, and I have a lot of admiration and respect for him.”

Alex Miranda: “The friendships that you see on air is all real.”

Lynn Martinez: “So many memories…”

Lynn Martinez: “I am such a celebrity in this town.”

Shireen Sandoval: “Oh, my God, I’m Schvitzing.”

Alex Miranda: “You’ve got my credit card, right?”

Shireen Sandoval: “It’s all smoke and mirrors.”

Alex Miranda: “I have never worn a banana hammock.”

Shireen Sandoval: “Somebody call 911.”

Alex Miranda: “That actually looks like Lynn!”

Shireen Sandoval: “You come in and say, ‘Happy birthday, Deco Drive.'”

Lynn Martinez: “There was the first Deco baby. Nicholas, who was born. I had another kid, too, but sorry, Elle.”

Shireen Sandoval: “I have met such interesting and intriguing people, musicians, actors.”

Shireen Sandoval: “They have great butt doctors down here. They do. You come down here to get a butt job.”

Vin Diesel: “What?”

Alex Miranda: “The only way out is down.”

Alex Miranda: “Bungee jumping off a wire in the middle of a canyon in the middle of Cabo.”

Lynn Martinez: “I feel like the camera was giving me permission to be brave, like jumping out of an airplane. I am scared of heights, and when Deco came to me and said, ‘Do you want to jump with the Golden Knights?’ I was like, ‘Uh, yeah, sure sounds like a good story. I don’t want to die.'”

Shireen Sandoval: “Every year, I was bequeathed the story of the firefighter’s calendar.”

Shireen Sandoval: “Can you make a muscle for me?”

Firefighter: “Can I make a what?”

Shireen Sandoval: “Who doesn’t love a half naked hero?”

Alex Miranda: “Interviewing Josh Gad here for ‘Frozen 2’ in Miami, singing ‘Into the Unknown.'”

Lynn Martinez: “Get out of my face and put on some lip gloss. I am trying to eat my lunch.”

Lynn Martinez: “All of the spoofs that we did — I always say I am not an actress, but I like to pretend I am. I did the candy cane song, which I’m so proud of because I can’t sing.”

Alex Miranda: “Twenty-five years? This is never done. This is unprecedented.”

Lynn Martinez: “Here’s to another 25 years on Deco Drive.”

Shireen Sandoval: “Thank you to our audience. We couldn’t have done it without you.”

Happy birthday, Deco Drive!

