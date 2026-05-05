MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Colombian superstar Karol G has added a second South Florida date to her global tour.

The artist sold over two million tickets in four days across the United States, Canada, Europe and Latin America.

So now, due to popular demand, the tour has has expanded from the original 39 shoes to 63.

The 35-year-old is now set to perform at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 2 and 3.

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