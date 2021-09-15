(WSVN) - Give your grilled shrimp, a saucy and spicy punch. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Yesemis Gomez

The Restaurant: Unit B Eatery and Spirits, Pembroke Pines

The Dish: Coconut Thai Curry Prawns

Ingredients:

6 Large prawns – head on, shell removed

3 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp olive oil

1 Small yellow onion thinly sliced

1 tbsp freshly grated ginger

1 Large red pepper thinly sliced

1 tbsp brown sugar

2 tbsp lime juice

1 tbsp fish sauce

2 tbsp chopped cilantro

1 Can coconut milk

2 tbsp chopped garlic

2 tbsp Thai red curry paste

Salt and pepper to taste

Ingredients for Ginger Garlic Rice:

1 tbsp chopped garlic

1 tbsp grated ginger

2 tbsp olive oil

2 Cups jasmine rice

4 Cups water

Salt to taste

Ingredients for Garlic Chips:

2 Cups of garlic shaved thinly

3 Cups vegetable oil

Method of Preparation:

Directions for Prawns:

In a small bowl, add prawns and swanson with salt, pepper and olive oil mix.

Place on a hot grill and cook until pink.

Directions for Coconut Thai Curry:

In a large pan, add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and turn the stove on medium high heat.

Next, add the onions, red pepper, ginger and garlic to the pan and sauté until softened.

Following this step, add brown sugar to the veggies and stir until it dissolves.

Add the coconut milk, fish sauce and the curry paste and continue to stir.

Simmer on medium to low heat for about 15 minutes.

Finally, add lime juice, chopped cilantro, and salt and pepper to taste.

Directions for Ginger Garlic Rice:

Begin by adding olive oil, garlic and ginger in a pan until it starts to sizzle.

Then, add rice and stir until it is coated with the oil.

Next, add water and salt and bring to a boil.

Once it boils, lower the heat and cover for 10 mins.

Directions for Garlic Chips:

Using a mandolin utensil, shave garlic until very thin.

Add the shaved garlic into a small pot and add water to cover.

Turn the stove on high heat, bring to boil, and let boil for 30 seconds.

Strain the water and place garlic on a sheet tray and pat the garlic dry with a paper towel.

Heat oil in a medium pot, add garlic and fry until it turns a golden brown color.

To Plate:

Spread a generous layer of curry on a plate, create a bed for the ginger garlic rice to the center of the plate, place the prawns on top, and place garlic chips on top.

Unit B Eatery and Spirits

(Located in The Shops at Pembroke Gardens)

610 SW 145th Terrace

Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

954-367-6896

www.unitbeateryandspirits.com

