(WSVN) - Give your grilled shrimp, a saucy and spicy punch. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Yesemis Gomez
The Restaurant: Unit B Eatery and Spirits, Pembroke Pines
The Dish: Coconut Thai Curry Prawns
Ingredients:
6 Large prawns – head on, shell removed
3 tbsp olive oil
1 tbsp olive oil
1 Small yellow onion thinly sliced
1 tbsp freshly grated ginger
1 Large red pepper thinly sliced
1 tbsp brown sugar
2 tbsp lime juice
1 tbsp fish sauce
2 tbsp chopped cilantro
1 Can coconut milk
2 tbsp chopped garlic
2 tbsp Thai red curry paste
Salt and pepper to taste
Ingredients for Ginger Garlic Rice:
1 tbsp chopped garlic
1 tbsp grated ginger
2 tbsp olive oil
2 Cups jasmine rice
4 Cups water
Salt to taste
Ingredients for Garlic Chips:
2 Cups of garlic shaved thinly
3 Cups vegetable oil
Method of Preparation:
Directions for Prawns:
- In a small bowl, add prawns and swanson with salt, pepper and olive oil mix.
- Place on a hot grill and cook until pink.
Directions for Coconut Thai Curry:
- In a large pan, add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and turn the stove on medium high heat.
- Next, add the onions, red pepper, ginger and garlic to the pan and sauté until softened.
- Following this step, add brown sugar to the veggies and stir until it dissolves.
- Add the coconut milk, fish sauce and the curry paste and continue to stir.
- Simmer on medium to low heat for about 15 minutes.
- Finally, add lime juice, chopped cilantro, and salt and pepper to taste.
Directions for Ginger Garlic Rice:
- Begin by adding olive oil, garlic and ginger in a pan until it starts to sizzle.
- Then, add rice and stir until it is coated with the oil.
- Next, add water and salt and bring to a boil.
- Once it boils, lower the heat and cover for 10 mins.
Directions for Garlic Chips:
- Using a mandolin utensil, shave garlic until very thin.
- Add the shaved garlic into a small pot and add water to cover.
- Turn the stove on high heat, bring to boil, and let boil for 30 seconds.
- Strain the water and place garlic on a sheet tray and pat the garlic dry with a paper towel.
- Heat oil in a medium pot, add garlic and fry until it turns a golden brown color.
To Plate:
- Spread a generous layer of curry on a plate, create a bed for the ginger garlic rice to the center of the plate, place the prawns on top, and place garlic chips on top.
Unit B Eatery and Spirits
(Located in The Shops at Pembroke Gardens)
610 SW 145th Terrace
Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
954-367-6896
www.unitbeateryandspirits.com
