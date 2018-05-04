Chotto Matte fuses Japanese, Peruvian cuisines under retractable roof

When it comes to where to eat on South Beach, there are lots of options. You just have to decide what you want, and if you wanna be inside or out. But why not let the restaurant do it for you? Tonight, Deco found a spot that mixes culinary cuisines with a creative atmosphere.

Chotto Matte on South Beach wants to give you a global culinary experience.

Kurt Zdesar, founder: “Chotto Matte is all about the best food. The best service. The best environment. The best we can possibly do, and we believe people will like what we do.”

The dishes are a combination of Japanese and Peruvian.

Kurt Zdesar: “The name for it is Nikkei. Nikkei cuisine is the fusion of the two flavors from Peru and Japan.”

From fresh sushi to an open grill, the way the food is prepared is as worldly as the flavors.

Kurt Zdesar: “In Japan, it’s call robata. Over here, ‘barbecue’ perhaps, but we like robata.”

The gyoza dumplings are filled with shrimp and pork, and the lamb mixes spices popular in Japan with spices popular in Peru.

Kurt Zdesar: “The marination of the miso, the marination of the anticucho. It’s spicy, sweet barbecue, and we have a dish that knocks it out of the park.”

Their signature drink is called a Holy Water, and it’s a combo of drinks famous in both countries.

Kurt Zdesar: “The Japanese favorite spirit of flavor is sake, so it’s sake and pisco. There is lime in there, too.”

Just like the food is the best of two worlds, so is the decor.

Kurt Zdesar: “Whether this is inside or outside is a question we have been debating with the city for a while.”

The roof is retractable.

Kurt Zdesar: “When the guests see the roof retract, they tend to be amazed, because it doesn’t look like it’s a moving roof. It looks to be solid.”

Pandu Thadjudin, customer: “The food is great. The cocktails are amazing. Loving it so far. Beautiful decorations.”

Even the front door does double duty. It’s also a wall.

Kurt Zdesar: “Our whole wall opens up and you can peer in and see there is this magical kingdom behind it.”

At Chotto Matte, what you’re eating is as unique as where you’re eating it.

