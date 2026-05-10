CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Chewy attempted a world record dog splash in Coral Gables.

The company hosted a dog pool party on Saturday at The Underline’s Chewy Bark Park.

Dozens of dogs were seen enjoying the canine oasis, which featured pool dips, cool treats, and plenty of summer sun.

The dogs were also attempting to secure their spot in the record books with the world’s largest dog pool party.

“We are out here trying to set a Guinness World Record, every single dog counts,” said Kari Hinojos, Communications at Chewy.

“It’s great, you know it raises awareness for pets, open for adoption, so beautiful place, beautiful weather,” said dog owner Chris Bell.

Organizers said they set a new record with 277 dogs splashing around in pop-up pools today.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.