(WSVN) - With “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” just days away from hitting the big screen everywhere, the film’s cast hit the blue carpet for the world premiere in Los Angeles.

The web-slinging superhero returns to theaters for an action-packed adventure filled with heavy emotions following the sacrifice made at the end of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

The new film’s cast celebrated the world premier in Los Angeles, Monday.

Zendaya, who plays MJ, has been channeling her character throughout the press tour with haute couture.

“We love to play with all the very, you know, vivid storytelling we already get to have. There’s so much to reference and so much to play with, so we just like to have fun and extend that storytelling throughout the press tour,” she said.

Zendaya and co-star Tom Holland are hot off the heels of the release of Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey.”

Holland said the back-to-back press tours has been an unbelievable experience, especially for these two films.

“I mean, this has definitely been the most, like, mega press tour I’ve ever been on, but that said, I’ve had a great time. Its for two movies that I’m so endlessly proud of,” said Holland.

Holland, who plays the beloved wall-crawling hero, explained why Spider-Man has resonated with generations of fans.

“I think my favorite thing about him and the thing that makes him so unique and so powerful as a superhero is his selflessness, you know, he’s a character that always goes out of his way for other people,” said Holland.

Making her Marvel debut in the webhead’s latest adventure is Sadie Sink, who paved her path to stardom after playing Max in Netflix’s “Stranger Things.”

The newest Marvel star said joining the cast was intimidating at first.

“I think there’s always a level of challenge and excitement when establishing a new character in any environment, but especially in one that they’ve been here for 10 years, so yeah, I definitely was nervous, but I’m glad that, you know, I guess it didn’t come off like that,” said Sink.

Jon Bernthal, who reprises his role as The Punisher, said becoming a family man off-screen made a big impact on his take of Frank Castle, a man whose family was brutally taken from him and turned to violent means to avenge them.

“There’s no way I could even begin to take this on if I wasn’t a father and a husband first. I think until you truly understand what it means to love people so much more than yourself, I’d happily give my life for them. I’d do anything for them, so just the thought of somebody taking them from me, it takes me to a place that scares me, that changes my whole DNA,” said Bernthal.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” opens in theaters, Friday.

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