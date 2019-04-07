BTS releases teaser for ‘Boy With Luv’ collab featuring Halsey

(WSVN) - South Korean boy band BTS dropped a teaser for “Boy With Luv,” a new collaboration with Halsey for their upcoming album.

Released on Sunday, the new teaser shows Halsey sitting in a box office before she walks out and past the septet, who are all dressed in pink suits.

The scene eventually fades to black and shows the group in front of a brightly lit sign that reads “Love” as they strike a pose reminiscent to the ending choreography of 2014’s “Boy In Luv.”

This is the second time a teaser for the upcoming album, “Map of the Soul: Persona,” has referenced the group’s 2014 album, “Skool Luv Affair,” possibly hinting a return to the band’s hip-hop roots.

The teaser video ends with member Jungkook singing “Boy with love” over a snippet of the song.

BTS is additionally comprised of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V.

“Map of the Soul: Persona” is scheduled for release on April 12. The album has already made headlines with 2.6 million pre-orders.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.