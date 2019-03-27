BTS drops comeback trailer for new album ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’

(WSVN) - South Korean boy band BTS are back with a teaser music video for the upcoming album, “Map of the Soul: Persona.”

Dropped on Wednesday, the new music video features leader RM rapping about self-identity in a classroom setting, keeping with the group’s tradition of each of the seven members taking on an album’s intro song.

The new video hints at a possible return to the group’s hip-hop roots with an audio sample and visuals from the comeback trailer of 2014’s “Skool Luv Affair.”

The music video also continues the group’s tendency to experiment with philosophy and psychology as themes given the several references to psychoanalyst Carl Jung in the background.

BTS is additionally comprised of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

“Map of the Soul: Persona” is scheduled for release on April 12. The album has already made headlines with 2.6 million pre-orders.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.