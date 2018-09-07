Brightline unveils new first-class program

Luxury is really getting on track in South Florida. The new Brightline train service is offering a first class experience — that’s the rail thing.

All aboard! Brightline is South Florida’s newest stress-free way to travel in style.

Ben Porritt, senior VP of corporate affairs: “Rather than being stuck in traffic or looking for something fun to do on the weekend, we shuttle you back and forth between West Palm Beach, Miami and Fort Lauderdale in about 30 minutes each.”

Now they had the bright idea to make your train travel even better.

Ben Porritt: “Brightline just announced a new Select service, which is a first class premium seat. It’s an incredible experience.”

With the new Select service, the benefits start before you get on the train.

Ben Porritt: “We want you to feel at home. It’s part of our hospitality culture here at Brightline.”

The Select lounge has a business area and if you travel in the morning, you can get breakfast there too.

Ben Porritt: “Select service for breakfast is Zac the Baker pastries, parfaits, everything you need in the morning for a grab-and-go basis.”

If you are riding in the afternoon, the Select lounge will have even more to eat and drink.

Ben Porritt: “Some of the benefits before you board on new Select are elevated wine selections, premium beer selections, charcuterie, snacks.”

And you will feel fancy once you get on board.

There’s wine, beer, even bubbly and snacks.

Ben Porritt: “As you get on the train, the experience continues. It’s all part of our hospitality culture. Bento boxes are part of the fare, so bento boxes for everyone.”

The cost for Brightline Select is from $30 to $35 depending on your destination.

Mike Debock, customer: “I absolutely adore it. I think it’s a fabulous way for business commuters to be able to travel from Miami to West Palm Beach.”

The folks at Brightline like to say it’s not just about the destination, it’s about the journey.

Ben Porritt: “The new Select is a first class experience and everything feels like you are in private aviation, but you are taking a train.”

Brightline has fun events too. Like each month, they have a tasting train where passengers can sample wine or whiskey.

