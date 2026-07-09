(CNN) — Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler, known for hits such as “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” has died at the age of 75, according to a statement on her website and social media accounts on Thursday.

“Bonnie’s family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for,” the statement said.

“We will issue a further statement shortly but for now ask for privacy to deal with this tragedy,” it added.

Her death comes after the pop star, whose legal name is Gaynor Hopkins, underwent emergency intestinal surgery and was put into an induced coma, according to a statement posted to Tyler’s Facebook page in May.

A June 15 update said that the singer was “no longer in a coma” but remained “very unwell and in intensive care in hospital in Portugal.”

Tyler shot to fame in the 1980s, with “Total Eclipse of the Heart” topping the charts in the UK and the US.

Other popular songs of hers include “Holding Out for a Hero,” which featured in the 1984 movie “Footloose,” starring Kevin Bacon, as well as “It’s a Heartache” and “If You Were a Woman (and I Was a Man).”

Tyler was planning to return to the stage despite her recent ill health, with a number of dates scheduled later this year.

Welsh First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth said he was “deeply saddened” to hear about Tyler’s death.

“Wales has lost a true icon, whose music brought joy to so many,” he said in a post on X.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans across the world.”

Tyler was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), one of the UK’s most prestigious honors, in 2023 for services to music.

This is a developing story and has been updated.

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