It’s called “Boia De.” Loosely translated this Italian phrase means “Oh My” in English. And after our recent visit the phrase works for this restaurant in all the right ways. Boia De is a tiny little restaurant (24 seats) in a strip shopping center near Miami’s Buena Vista neighborhood. There’s no sign, only a neon exclamation point over the door to identify it. But once you order and start eating: WOW.

We ordered a few goodies and shared. It started with the Lettuces (not a typo) salad ($13) a beautiful mixed greens salad tossed with green goddess dressing and topped with crispy shallots. The Tagliolini Nero ($24) pasta came next. Our waitress recommended this thin long pasta served cold tossed with king crab and truffle oil. I thought to myself “cold pasta, that’s weird?” but boy was I wrong. I’m sorry I shared with the hubby and didn’t order my own LOL Grilled Broccolini ($14) tossed in a homemade ranch dressing followed as did the Cannelini Beans ($14) served in a Parmesan broth with littleneck clams and a perfectly toasted piece of bread for dipping. A perfectly executed Ricotta Gnocchi ($17) in a cherry tomato pomodoro sauce wrapped things up for us. I’m not a big gnocchi fan, but this one may have turned that around for me.

To be honest, everything on the menu looked so good it was hard to decide what to order without over-ordering. The couple in the kitchen, Luciana Giangrandi and Alex Meyer, have quite the culinary pedigree between them. The pair is a force to be reckoned with so make a reservation (only 24 seats, remember) and prepare to be wowed.

Boia De

5205 NE 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33137

305-967-8866

www.boiaderestaurant.com

