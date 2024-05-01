(WSVN) - Move over, crab cakes. There’s another way to enjoy this seafood delicacy. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Raheem Sealey

The Restaurant: J&C Oyster, Hollywood

The Dish: Thai Crab Curry

Ingredients:

1 (2-inch) piece ginger, grated

6 cloves garlic, chopped

5 shallots, chopped

1 stalk lemongrass, finely chopped

1 tbsp thai curry paste

2 tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp fish sauce

2 tbsp smoked paprika

1 tsp rice wine vinegar

1 tsp mirin

2 cups coconut milk

salt to taste

1 lb crab meat

2 tablespoons cilantro, thai mint and basil for garnish

Method of Preparation:

In a large pan with olive oil on medium-high heat, saute the ginger, garlic, shallots and lemongrass for about 1-2 minutes, to release aromas and soften.

Stir in red curry paste and brown sugar. When incorporated, deglaze with fish sauce and mirin.

Stir and bring to a boil, then add smoked paprika and rice wine vinegar. Add salt.

Add coconut milk, stir and let incorporate well before taking off the heat and allowing it to cool completely.

A few minutes before serving, warm up the curry sauce and add some extra coconut milk to it.

Add crab meat and allow the crab meat to fully warm up for a few minutes.

To Plate:

Spoon the crab and curry sauce into bowl and garnish with cilantro, mint and basil. Serve with rice.

J&C Oyster

2035 Harrison St.

Hollywood, FL 33020

954-300-1007

https://jandcoyster.com/

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.