(WSVN) - Move over, crab cakes. There’s another way to enjoy this seafood delicacy. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Raheem Sealey
The Restaurant: J&C Oyster, Hollywood
The Dish: Thai Crab Curry
Ingredients:
1 (2-inch) piece ginger, grated
6 cloves garlic, chopped
5 shallots, chopped
1 stalk lemongrass, finely chopped
1 tbsp thai curry paste
2 tbsp brown sugar
1 tsp fish sauce
2 tbsp smoked paprika
1 tsp rice wine vinegar
1 tsp mirin
2 cups coconut milk
salt to taste
1 lb crab meat
2 tablespoons cilantro, thai mint and basil for garnish
Method of Preparation:
- In a large pan with olive oil on medium-high heat, saute the ginger, garlic, shallots and lemongrass for about 1-2 minutes, to release aromas and soften.
- Stir in red curry paste and brown sugar. When incorporated, deglaze with fish sauce and mirin.
- Stir and bring to a boil, then add smoked paprika and rice wine vinegar. Add salt.
- Add coconut milk, stir and let incorporate well before taking off the heat and allowing it to cool completely.
- A few minutes before serving, warm up the curry sauce and add some extra coconut milk to it.
- Add crab meat and allow the crab meat to fully warm up for a few minutes.
To Plate:
Spoon the crab and curry sauce into bowl and garnish with cilantro, mint and basil. Serve with rice.
J&C Oyster
2035 Harrison St.
Hollywood, FL 33020
954-300-1007
https://jandcoyster.com/
