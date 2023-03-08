The Chef: Samantha Cruz

The Restaurant: Rum Room, Miami Beach

The Dish: Tamales

Ingredients:

2 cups Maseca (corn flour)

1 cup Sweet Corn

1/4 cup Onions (diced)

1/4 cup Green Pepper (diced)

1/4 cup Red Pepper (diced)

1/4 cup Carrots (diced)

1/4 cup Celery (diced)

10 cloves Garlic

1 bunch Cilantro

1 tbsp Salt

1 pinch Pepper

Annatto Seed – 1 tbsp in 1 cup of oil

Dried corn husks

Method of Preparation:

Make the annatto oil by frying 1 tbsp of annatto seeds in your canola oil for 2-3 minutes and strain.

Blend all the vegetables in the food processor until it becomes smooth. You can add a little water to help combine the corn.

In a large bowl, combine your puree, all remaining ingredients, and your annatto oil.

Soak some corn husks in warm water or until pliable for wrapping the tamales.

Place two sheets of corn husks overlapping about two inches.

Place 2-3 oz of the tamale filling in the center of the corn husks and carefully fold the sides inward. (Similar to the way you would fold to close a cardboard box)

With butcher’s twine, wrap your tamales without squeezing out any precious filling and tie them with a knot.

Cook the tamales in a pot of boiling water for 45 minutes. Fair warning: the tamales will be piping hot when you cut the twine open, and you will not be able to resist eating immediately.

Enjoy!

Rum Room

2100 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

www.rumroommiamibeach.com

