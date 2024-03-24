INGREDIENTS:

6 strips of bacon

1/4 cup butter

2 cups heavy cream

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 cup Grated Pecorino Cheese

Salt and black pepper, to taste at your Choice

Method of Preparation:

Cook the bacon in a skillet over medium heat until crispy. Remove from the skillet and let it cool on a paper towel-lined plate. Once cooled, crumble or chop into small pieces and set aside.

In the same skillet, melt the butter over medium heat.

Slowly pour in the heavy cream, stirring constantly to prevent lumps. Cook for an additional 2-3 minutes until the sauce thickens.

Stir in the grated Parmesan and Pecorino cheese and season with salt and black pepper to taste.

Add in the bacon crumbles.

Serve the bacon cream sauce over your choice of pasta, chicken, or vegetables. Garnish with remaining bacon crumbles.

