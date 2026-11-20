Ingredients:
- 1 goat cheese log
- Half cup dried cranberries
- Half cup pistachios
- 2 tbs. habanero or hot pepper jelly
- Drizzle hot honey
- La Ponzanella crackers or your favorite crackers
- Rosemary garnish- optional
Directions:
- Chop up cranberries and pistachios and roll the cheese log in the mixture. Be sure and cover the log completely.
- Spread habanero jelly on top and sprinkle more pistachios and cranberries.
- Drizzle hot honey over the top.
- Serve with La Ponzanella crackers or other strong crackers so they won’t break.
- Garnish with fresh rosemary and serve!
Enjoy!