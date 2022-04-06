(WSVN) - It’s a recipe that’s a little bit healthy, and a little bit crunchy, the perfect combo to make a delicious meal. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Amaris Jones
The Restaurant: Chick’n Jones, Miami Beach
The Dish: Fried Chicken and Kale Salad

Ingredients:
Kale Salad:
(with any salad, feel free to add or remove ingredients of your choice)
2 handfuls of kale
1/2 cup roasted cremini mushrooms (more or less, your choice)
1/2 cup cucumbers
1/2 carrots
1/4 cup feta
crispy shallots
balsamic dressing
apple cider vinegar
lemon juice
olive oil

1 lb. chicken tenderloins
(Chick’n Jones’s marinade and spice blend is a proprietary secret, so here is an easy at-home recipe.)
2-3 cups buttermilk
all-purpose flour
2 tbsp. salt
2 tsp. garlic powder
2 tbsp. onion powder
1 tsp. cayenne pepper
1 tsp. black pepper

Method of Preparation:

For kale salad:

  • Massage kale with small amounts of apple cider vinegar, lemon juice and olive oil.
  • Toss with mushrooms, cucumbers, carrots and feta. garnish with crispy shallots and serve with balsamic dressing.

For chicken:

  • Soak the chicken in buttermilk for at least 2 hours. You can include your own spices to the buttermilk, if you wish. Remove from marinade and pat dry.
  • Mix the spices with the flour and coat the chicken. Shake off the excess and fry 8-10 minutes in vegetable oil or any other oil with a high smoke point (avocado oil, peanut oil, canola oil, sunflower oil or a blended oil) until golden brown. Remove from oil and let drain.

To Plate:
Plate salad and serve chicken on the side.

Chick’n Jones
1601 Drexel Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
305-335-0538
chicknjones.com

