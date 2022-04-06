(WSVN) - It’s a recipe that’s a little bit healthy, and a little bit crunchy, the perfect combo to make a delicious meal. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Amaris Jones

The Restaurant: Chick’n Jones, Miami Beach

The Dish: Fried Chicken and Kale Salad

Ingredients:

Kale Salad:

(with any salad, feel free to add or remove ingredients of your choice)

2 handfuls of kale

1/2 cup roasted cremini mushrooms (more or less, your choice)

1/2 cup cucumbers

1/2 carrots

1/4 cup feta

crispy shallots

balsamic dressing

apple cider vinegar

lemon juice

olive oil

1 lb. chicken tenderloins

(Chick’n Jones’s marinade and spice blend is a proprietary secret, so here is an easy at-home recipe.)

2-3 cups buttermilk

all-purpose flour

2 tbsp. salt

2 tsp. garlic powder

2 tbsp. onion powder

1 tsp. cayenne pepper

1 tsp. black pepper

Method of Preparation:

For kale salad:

Massage kale with small amounts of apple cider vinegar, lemon juice and olive oil.

Toss with mushrooms, cucumbers, carrots and feta. garnish with crispy shallots and serve with balsamic dressing.

For chicken:

Soak the chicken in buttermilk for at least 2 hours. You can include your own spices to the buttermilk, if you wish. Remove from marinade and pat dry.

Mix the spices with the flour and coat the chicken. Shake off the excess and fry 8-10 minutes in vegetable oil or any other oil with a high smoke point (avocado oil, peanut oil, canola oil, sunflower oil or a blended oil) until golden brown. Remove from oil and let drain.

To Plate:

Plate salad and serve chicken on the side.

Chick’n Jones

1601 Drexel Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-335-0538

chicknjones.com

