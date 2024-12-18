(WSVN) - A South Florida chef prepares a tasty burger even vegetarians can enjoy. All you need is an eggplant. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Giuseppe Castiello
The Restaurant: Canvas Bar, Miami
The Dish: Eggplant Burger

Ingredients:
1 Large eggplant sliced into 1-inch round slice
2 oz shredded mozzarella cheese
2 oz of mushrooms
Lettuce
Red onion sliced into round
2 oz of Mayonnaise
1 garlic clove grated
1 balsamic teaspoon
1 slice of fresh tomato
1 hamburger bun
¼ whole pickle
Salt and pepper

Method of Preparation:

  • Preheat skillet to medium-high heat.
  • Brush the eggplant slice with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
  • Cook eggplant slice for 4-5 minutes per side, then add mozzarella cheese and cook until lightly charred and tender.
  • In a small bowl, mix mayonnaise, grated garlic, balsamic, salt and pepper to make aioli.
  • Brush the hamburger buns with butter and toast on the skillet for 1 minute until golden brown.
  • Sautee mushrooms with olive oil for 2 minutes at high heat temperature until crispy.

To Plate:

  • Assemble the burger with toppings by layering lettuce first, fresh tomato, eggplant patty with melted cheese, sauteed mushrooms, onion and balsamic aioli.
  • Secure burger with a pickle skewered on the bun.

Canvas Bar
1600 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33132
(305) 800-8454
www.thecanvasbar.miami

