(WSVN) - A South Florida chef prepares a tasty burger even vegetarians can enjoy. All you need is an eggplant. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Giuseppe Castiello

The Restaurant: Canvas Bar, Miami

The Dish: Eggplant Burger

Ingredients:

1 Large eggplant sliced into 1-inch round slice

2 oz shredded mozzarella cheese

2 oz of mushrooms

Lettuce

Red onion sliced into round

2 oz of Mayonnaise

1 garlic clove grated

1 balsamic teaspoon

1 slice of fresh tomato

1 hamburger bun

¼ whole pickle

Salt and pepper

Method of Preparation:

Preheat skillet to medium-high heat.

Brush the eggplant slice with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Cook eggplant slice for 4-5 minutes per side, then add mozzarella cheese and cook until lightly charred and tender.

In a small bowl, mix mayonnaise, grated garlic, balsamic, salt and pepper to make aioli.

Brush the hamburger buns with butter and toast on the skillet for 1 minute until golden brown.

Sautee mushrooms with olive oil for 2 minutes at high heat temperature until crispy.

To Plate:

Assemble the burger with toppings by layering lettuce first, fresh tomato, eggplant patty with melted cheese, sauteed mushrooms, onion and balsamic aioli.

Secure burger with a pickle skewered on the bun.

Canvas Bar

1600 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33132

(305) 800-8454

www.thecanvasbar.miami

