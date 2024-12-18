(WSVN) - A South Florida chef prepares a tasty burger even vegetarians can enjoy. All you need is an eggplant. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Giuseppe Castiello
The Restaurant: Canvas Bar, Miami
The Dish: Eggplant Burger
Ingredients:
1 Large eggplant sliced into 1-inch round slice
2 oz shredded mozzarella cheese
2 oz of mushrooms
Lettuce
Red onion sliced into round
2 oz of Mayonnaise
1 garlic clove grated
1 balsamic teaspoon
1 slice of fresh tomato
1 hamburger bun
¼ whole pickle
Salt and pepper
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat skillet to medium-high heat.
- Brush the eggplant slice with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
- Cook eggplant slice for 4-5 minutes per side, then add mozzarella cheese and cook until lightly charred and tender.
- In a small bowl, mix mayonnaise, grated garlic, balsamic, salt and pepper to make aioli.
- Brush the hamburger buns with butter and toast on the skillet for 1 minute until golden brown.
- Sautee mushrooms with olive oil for 2 minutes at high heat temperature until crispy.
To Plate:
- Assemble the burger with toppings by layering lettuce first, fresh tomato, eggplant patty with melted cheese, sauteed mushrooms, onion and balsamic aioli.
- Secure burger with a pickle skewered on the bun.
Canvas Bar
1600 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33132
(305) 800-8454
www.thecanvasbar.miami
Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.