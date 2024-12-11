(WSVN) - A really good side dish helps any holiday dinner complete. We have a new recipe to add to the table. It’s time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Brian Cantrell

The Restaurant: Livia Bar and Grill, Fort Lauderdale

The Dish: Dirty Macaroni

Ingredients:

1 cup Seasoned Bread crumbs

2 Anchovies (jarred packed in olive oil)

2 tablespoons Butter

2 tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 cups Fresh Strozzapreti Pasta

1 tablespoon Truffle Butter

1 teaspoon Garlic, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon Garlic Confit

1 cup Mushroom Stock

2 ounces grated Parmesan Cheese

Salt & Pepper

Mushroom Stock:

1 pound fresh cremini mushrooms

1 ounce dried shiitake mushrooms

3 stalks celery

1 medium carrot

8 cups water

Salt to taste

Method of Preparation:

Heat butter and olive oil in a pan then add the anchovies and sauté until melted into butter

and oil.

Add bread crumbs and mix until bread crumbs are browned.

Spread onto a sheet tray lined with paper towels to allow bread crumb mixture to cool.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil and salt generously.

Add the Strozzapreti to the boiling water and cook until al dente.

While the water is boiling add the olive oil and garlic to a sauté pan and cook until it turns golden brown in color.

Deglaze the pan with the mushroom stock and cook until reduced by half.

Drain the cooked pasta and add to the pan and toss.

Finish the sauce by adding the truffle butter & parmesan cheese.

Serve in bowls and garnish with crispy breadcrumbs.

Mushroom Stock:

Slice the veggies and add into a large pot, along with the water.

Heat on medium-high heat until boiling, then quickly reduce to a simmer.

Simmer for 20-30 minutes before straining into broth.

Livia Bar and Grill

500 N Andrews Ave., Suite 106

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

954-306-3407

liviabarandgrill.com

