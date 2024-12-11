(WSVN) - A really good side dish helps any holiday dinner complete. We have a new recipe to add to the table. It’s time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Brian Cantrell
The Restaurant: Livia Bar and Grill, Fort Lauderdale
The Dish: Dirty Macaroni
Ingredients:
1 cup Seasoned Bread crumbs
2 Anchovies (jarred packed in olive oil)
2 tablespoons Butter
2 tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil
2 cups Fresh Strozzapreti Pasta
1 tablespoon Truffle Butter
1 teaspoon Garlic, thinly sliced
1 tablespoon Garlic Confit
1 cup Mushroom Stock
2 ounces grated Parmesan Cheese
Salt & Pepper
Mushroom Stock:
1 pound fresh cremini mushrooms
1 ounce dried shiitake mushrooms
3 stalks celery
1 medium carrot
8 cups water
Salt to taste
Method of Preparation:
- Heat butter and olive oil in a pan then add the anchovies and sauté until melted into butter
- and oil.
- Add bread crumbs and mix until bread crumbs are browned.
- Spread onto a sheet tray lined with paper towels to allow bread crumb mixture to cool.
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil and salt generously.
- Add the Strozzapreti to the boiling water and cook until al dente.
- While the water is boiling add the olive oil and garlic to a sauté pan and cook until it turns golden brown in color.
- Deglaze the pan with the mushroom stock and cook until reduced by half.
- Drain the cooked pasta and add to the pan and toss.
- Finish the sauce by adding the truffle butter & parmesan cheese.
- Serve in bowls and garnish with crispy breadcrumbs.
Mushroom Stock:
- Slice the veggies and add into a large pot, along with the water.
- Heat on medium-high heat until boiling, then quickly reduce to a simmer.
- Simmer for 20-30 minutes before straining into broth.
Livia Bar and Grill
500 N Andrews Ave., Suite 106
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
954-306-3407
liviabarandgrill.com
